LeBron James bought all the Cavaliers tailored suits, and Twitter had a blast with it

LeBron James wanted his Cavaliers teammates to look good for Game 3 against the Pacers. That means he bought everybody on his team a tailored suit to wear. When they arrived on site it was a unified team in nothing but nice looking suits. This was a nice gesture by James from his team.

However, it was also kind of weird to have the entire team show up wearing the same exact thing. It's reminiscent of teams like the Wizards showing up in all black, or when the Rockets showed up wearing all black, or when the Celtics showed up wearing all black. At least James was smart enough to pick out a gray suit rather than a black one.

LeBron James planned this ahead of time. Players were fitted by tailors in Cleveland weeks ago and packed the ensemble for the trip. I've seen this with USA Basketball and college teams before, but never an NBA team (other than the Wizards all wearing black) https://t.co/U8Z5qHfDO4 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 20, 2018

LeBron James gifted all of this teammates with various outfits from designer Thom Browne prior to Game 3, per Lisa Salters. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 20, 2018

The problem is that any time a team shows up wearing the same thing it's going to lead to Twitter jokes. Even the kindest gestures fall to the fate of being made fun of. Because Twitter is Twitter they had a lot of fun with this one. Especially the players that didn't quite pull off the suit look.

New Bond villain looks 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GxaK2RbqSW — Daman Rangoola (@damanr) April 20, 2018

i’m osman i’m osman i’m osman pic.twitter.com/9uJO2yI3V5 — martin rickman (@martinrickman) April 20, 2018

When your Mom makes you dress up for the first day of school. pic.twitter.com/YHBPkjGb9E — Dave DuFour (@DaveDuFourNBA) April 20, 2018

Others think this means the Cavs are going to win, or lose. They're really not sure how they feel.

Lebron buying the team suits is enough for me to say Cavs for 30. — Joe Kollar (@Kollarbear58) April 20, 2018

I'd say Pacers by 30, but this is actually gonna get Cedi to go for 15 out of nowhere, isn't it. https://t.co/KO9IDxnh5H — Peter Nygaard (@RetepAdam) April 20, 2018

Others just had to get their jokes off no matter what.

Did LeBron do this just so he remembers which ones are his new teammates? https://t.co/P9MuLIhPrG — Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) April 20, 2018

I can’t get over Lebron making everyone wear matching suits and they were Thom brown with those high lace boots — NovaBamaBirdsStrosGSWpens fan (@trillballins) April 20, 2018

Really the lesson here is don't show up to an NBA game all wearing the same thing. Maybe this will go well for them on the floor, and that's all they care about, but Twitter is going to get jokes off about it no matter what happens. Especially if it ends in a loss.