LeBron James breaks silence on why he joined Lakers, says 'this is kind of like a dream come true'

It's been nearly a month since LeBron James decided to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency. During that time, he's been seen numerous times in the public eye either at the NBA Las Vegas Summer League or at his son's AAU events, but he hadn't publicly discussed his decision.

James' first public words on the topic came Sunday via an appearance on his online platform, Uninterrupted, where he divulged that joining the Lakers was a decision plucked straight out of his dreams.

"This is kind of like a dream come true for me," James said. "Growing up I was a Cowboys fan, a Bulls fan, a Yankees fan, and I've always felt like that was one of the historic franchises. And you look at the Lakers, being able to play for an historic franchise with so much history and being able to partner with Magic Johnson, someone I looked up to when I was younger. I wanted to make no-look passes like Magic, wanted get on the break and be Showtime like Magic. And for it all to come to fruition at this point, I think timing is everything."

For James, leaving Cleveland for L.A. was a decision he called bittersweet from a timing perspective because this week he also opened up a new school. Nonetheless, James seems genuinely delighted he made the choice to join the Lakers and thrilled to take on the next chapter of his NBA career alongside Johnson.

"For me to be in this position now, my excitement to be a Laker -- I'm happy to be a part of it because I believe the Lakers is a historical franchise, we all know that, but it's a championship franchise and that's what we're trying to get back to," James said. "And I'm happy to be part of the culture and be a part of us getting back to that point."