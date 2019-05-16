LeBron James partners with Walmart to feed hungry, provide for families at I Promise School

Less than a week after announcing a $1 million grant to promote physical activity for students at his I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, LeBron James is helping the hungry across the nation.

The Los Angeles Lakers star is featured as a leading spokesperson for Walmart's Fight Hunger Spark Change campaign, which raises money for the Feeding America nonprofit through the purchase of participating Walmart products. Every participating purchase helps secure someone a meal through Feeding America food banks, per the initiative.

"What we hope to accomplish together with LeBron is to magnify each other's efforts," Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said alongside James in a video unveiling the partnership. "We would love to help this model that he's creating lead to a situation where it could help even more people."

So not only is James lending his voice to the campaign, but Walmart is giving back to LeBron's school, stocking a pantry at I Promise with food, toiletries, clothing and other necessities -- all of which are available to the school's students and their families, as Cleveland.com reported.

"It's an honor and a privilege for me in my community and what I'm doing here to partner with such a heavy hitter in Walmart," James said in the promotional video.

More than 975,000 meals have been secured through the Fight Hunger Spark Change program thus far, according to Walmart, with more than $74 million in donations to Feeding America flowing through the campaign since 2014.