LeBron James says he regrets giving his oldest son, Bronny James, his own name

While he hasn't explicitly stated that part of the reason for joining the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency was because of the various business and media opportunities in the city, it's pretty clear that was a factor in LeBron James' decision. And speaking of, guess who has a new show coming out on HBO?

That's right, LeBron James. His new talk show, "The Shop", will debut later next month, and it's going to be a talk show format set inside a barbershop. LeBron will be joined on the show by various stars in both sports and entertainment, and we've now got a clip from the first episode.

There's a pretty interesting discussion about LeBron being a parent, and at one point he notes that he regrets giving his son, LeBron James Jr., his own name.

“I still regret giving my 14-year-old my name.” - @KingJames



This and more real, unfiltered conversation with @OBJ_3, @mavcarter, and more in UNINTERRUPTED’s unscripted series THE SHOP.



First episode dropping 8/28, exclusively on @HBO. pic.twitter.com/zIoxEgBnJn — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) July 26, 2018

Full exchange:

Jon Stewart: What do you say to your kid though, like living up to you being their dad. They're playing the same sport that you played better than anyone else in the world has ever played it. How do you give them a peace of mind that they don't have to be you? LeBron: I still regret giving my 14-year-old my name because of that. Like, when I was younger I didn't have a dad. So my whole deal was, when I have a kid, not only is he going to be a junior, I'm gonna do everything that this man didn't do. They're going to experience things I didn't experience. The only thing I can do is give them the blueprint and it's up to them to take their own course whenever that time comes.

Now, first of all, it should be noted that LeBron has apparently forgotten how old his son is, because Bronny -- himself an excellent basketball player -- is only 13 years old. That aside, it's a pretty interesting and honest revelation by LeBron. No matter what he does, whether it's basketball or beyond, Bronny is always going to have some sort of pressure because of who his dad is, and with the same name, he'll never have a chance to escape it. Both the good and bad. Every parent has regrets, but it's not often that the name you gave your kid is one you have to consider.

Anyway, if this is what this show is going to be like, it should be a pretty enjoyable watch.