LeBron James says he regrets giving his oldest son, Bronny James, his own name
LeBron regrets it because of the expectations it will put on his son
While he hasn't explicitly stated that part of the reason for joining the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency was because of the various business and media opportunities in the city, it's pretty clear that was a factor in LeBron James' decision. And speaking of, guess who has a new show coming out on HBO?
That's right, LeBron James. His new talk show, "The Shop", will debut later next month, and it's going to be a talk show format set inside a barbershop. LeBron will be joined on the show by various stars in both sports and entertainment, and we've now got a clip from the first episode.
There's a pretty interesting discussion about LeBron being a parent, and at one point he notes that he regrets giving his son, LeBron James Jr., his own name.
Full exchange:
Jon Stewart: What do you say to your kid though, like living up to you being their dad. They're playing the same sport that you played better than anyone else in the world has ever played it. How do you give them a peace of mind that they don't have to be you?
LeBron: I still regret giving my 14-year-old my name because of that. Like, when I was younger I didn't have a dad. So my whole deal was, when I have a kid, not only is he going to be a junior, I'm gonna do everything that this man didn't do. They're going to experience things I didn't experience. The only thing I can do is give them the blueprint and it's up to them to take their own course whenever that time comes.
Now, first of all, it should be noted that LeBron has apparently forgotten how old his son is, because Bronny -- himself an excellent basketball player -- is only 13 years old. That aside, it's a pretty interesting and honest revelation by LeBron. No matter what he does, whether it's basketball or beyond, Bronny is always going to have some sort of pressure because of who his dad is, and with the same name, he'll never have a chance to escape it. Both the good and bad. Every parent has regrets, but it's not often that the name you gave your kid is one you have to consider.
Anyway, if this is what this show is going to be like, it should be a pretty enjoyable watch.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jalen Green could be top NBA draft pick
Get to know the top player in the 2020 class, who's drawn comparisons to Penny Hardaway, Tracy...
-
Lamar Odom to play basketball in China
Odom said that Stephon Marbury inspired him to make the step
-
Latest NBA free agency updates, rumors
Keep checking back for the latest updates as NBA free agency continues
-
Durant 'loved' LeBron joining Lakers
LeBron signed a four-year, $154 million deal with the Lakers earlier this summer
-
Anthony: OKC 'wasn't a good fit'
Anthony was traded to the Thunder in late September, less than a month before the 2017-18 season...
-
Durant roasts McCollum on podcast
What started off as competitive banter may have turned into something more