LeBron James is your 2020 NBA Finals MVP, winning the vote unanimously over teammate Anthony Davis as their Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 to clinch their 17th NBA championship. James averaged 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists in the six-game series, giving him his fourth Finals MVP award to go along with his fourth championship trophy. James now trails only Michael Jordan, who won six Finals MVP trophies during his career. Bill Russell, for whom the award is named, technically never won it, as it was created during his final NBA season.

James seemingly trailed Davis in the early portion of the series. Davis averaged 33 points and 11.5 rebounds on 63.4 percent shooting in the first two games of the series, including a blistering 14-of-15 stretch to start Game 2, but foul trouble in Game 3, as well as an aggressive defensive strategy against him as the series progressed, mitigated his offensive impact.

James only got stronger as the series progressed. In the potential Game 5 clincher, James scored a staggering 40 points on 15-of-21 shooting. Jimmy Butler did just enough to extend the series to a sixth game, but the Lakers overwhelmed the Heat from there.

James is now the first player in NBA history to win the award with three different franchises: the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and now, the Lakers. Only two other players have won it with two teams: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks) and Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors).

While LeBron's overall place in history, especially compared to Jordan, is still being litigated, this award undoubtedly gives him a unique edge over practically every superstar in league history. No matter where he has played, James has led his team to a championship. No player has ever been able to say the same for as many teams, and in all likelihood, no other player ever will.