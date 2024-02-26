The Los Angeles Clippers are entering a new era as the team unveiled brand-new uniforms and new logos. The franchise will debut its new uniforms when the 2024-25 season gets underway.

The new look was created to "blend the team's past, present, and focus on the future in a familiar but elevated colorway of naval blue, ember red, and Pacific blue."

"We have been on a long journey, gathering feedback and insights from across Clipper Nation," Clippers president of business operations Gillian Zucker said in a statement. "We listened to as many voices as we could and then engaged specialists to arrive at a timeless design that blends bedrocks of our past and our future. Our new marks are meaningful and strong, capturing our roots and our aspirations."

The Clippers' rebranding was a "refreshed look" of the modernized version of the classic Clippers script that will be present on the front of the Icon and Associations jerseys for the 2024-25 season. The new primary logo will feature a Clippers "C," and will be surrounding a ship with basketball seams on the hull of it.

The team will wear the new uniforms when it begins playing in its new arena, the Intuit Dome, during the 2024-25 season.