During the quarterfinals of the U19 Women's Basketball World Cup in Madrid, FIBA unveiled a state-of-the-art ASB GlassFloor. The innovative playing surface is a fully interactive video floor, and was utilized during the first quarterfinal game in Madrid for the first time at an official FIBA competition.

"It's a historical day for FIBA and for the players here in Madrid, who are being given an opportunity to compete on this amazing and innovative surface," FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis said in a statement.

"There's been a lot of anticipation leading up to this moment and to be able to finally unveil this glass flooring court is really exciting. It's also fitting that the first games being played on it will be four highly competitive FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup Quarterfinals."

The ASB GlassFloor also has the capability to add player tracking to the video floor. It will display live player stats and historical achievements that occur throughout FIBA games.

In May 2022, FIBA initially announced that the governing body had approved the glass courts, which were being designed by ASB GlassFloor. In recent years, several NBA teams introduced 3D projections on the court, including during pregame introductions.

The ASB GlassFloor has been used in the Netherlands' 3x3 Pro League in addition to Germany's Basketball Bundesliga (BBL) prior to its unveiling at the FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup.