The Indianapolis International Airport has installed a full basketball court in the middle of its main lobby ahead of next month's NBA All-Star Game being hosted by the Indiana Pacers. The court features everything from stanchions to glass backboards to a hardwood paint job.

According to WTHR, fans and travelers won't be permitted to actually play basketball on the court, but they will be welcome to walk on it and take photos. The airport will also be featuring custom basketballs painted by local artists among many other decorations and activations throughout the terminal in the leadup to the All-Star Game.

The basketball court capitalizes on the state of Indiana's long-held love of basketball, which ranges from the Pacers in the NBA to the Indiana Hoosiers in college basketball. Much of the state's championship glory belongs to the Hoosiers, who boast five national championships including three from 1976 to 1987. The Pacers won three championships in four years in the ABA in the early 1970s, but have yet to win their first NBA title.

It remains to be seen which members of the Pacers will have made the All-Star roster, which will be revealed at the conclusion of Fan Voting.