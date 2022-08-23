LeBron James is wearing a new crown, but not exactly on his head. The NBA star was recently photographed with his signature logo, a crown made from his initials, implanted on one of his teeth.

The gold implant might be of small size, but it makes a big statement. James -- often referred to as King James -- is getting ready to enter his 20th season in the NBA.

The logo is made up of his initials "LJ." James had a logo created for him when he first signed a deal with Nike in 2003. The original logo looked different because it included the No. 23, since that was the number he wore with the Cleveland Cavaliers. When he left for the Miami Heat, James switched to the No. 6 jersey, which meant he needed a new logo. The LJ crown logo was first released in 2011.

James might be 37 years old now, but he is still considered one of the best players in the game. He has won titles with each of the teams he's played for, with his most recent one being the 2020 NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers.

James has four rings (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020) and four MVP awards (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013). Earlier this month, the 18-time NBA All-Star signed a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Lakers.

Although his team went 33-49 last season and finished 11th in the Western Conference, James' stats are still outstanding. He finished last season with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists while shooting at 52% from the field.

James has registered 37,062 points through 1,366 games in his career. He is on track to pass Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Abdul-Jabbar registered 38,387 points in the 1,560 games he played from 1969 through 1989.