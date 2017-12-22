LOOK: LeBron James shifts focus during Cavs game to find candy for daughter

LeBron James is a king on the court, but he doesn't rule his home. When he spotted his daughter, Zhuri, in the stands, and said hi to her midway through the game, she asked for some candy. James immediately dropped the playful attitude and became the Terminator of candy seeking.

LeBron's daughter wanted some candy mid-game.



Man on a mission. 🍭🍬🍫 pic.twitter.com/ymkWySC00Y — ESPN (@espn) December 22, 2017

This might be a play for the cameras, because I don't buy for a second that Zhuri can't find a Cavaliers employee to roll a red carpet up to the concession stands of Quicken Loans Arena and give her all of the candy in the place, but it's still goofy seeing LeBron James go from person to person asking for candy.

His tone switch is crazy too. As soon as she asks, he gets all hush-hush and serious. He's getting that candy, and he'll fire everyone in that place to do it.

Man will do anything for his daughter. 100%.

“Game time? Nah, my lil girl need candy. Hold up.” https://t.co/YyuA7FhyDA — Ethan (@EdensGG) December 22, 2017

Oh you can’t tell me Zhuri doesn’t run that house lol this man is in the middle of a game, getting candy for his baby 😂 https://t.co/NzqO7XsUIo — Lil' Woats. (@amoreSTEPH) December 22, 2017

IMAGINE GETTING PUNKED FOR YOUR CANDY BY LEBRON DAUGHTER. https://t.co/GilrpnnPEp — thatboygood (@derrrooldd) December 22, 2017

“that your candy? not anymore. give that to my daughter”



“yes sir” https://t.co/Z76AOF3wtT — w (@surferemoji) December 22, 2017

Lebron: you got candy on you?



Assistant: Naw



Next morning



“We have decided to relieve you of your duties” 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/qDyTgPaJGt — HMH (@BlackGodwayne) December 22, 2017

You’re telling me LeBron’s daughter can’t walk up to any concession stand and get whatever she wants for free at Quicken Loans arena? Poor security man had to give up his snack https://t.co/T2riHFJHYs — Rob Rozek (@robrozek) December 22, 2017

It feels safe to assume that LeBron compensated the guy that gave him the candy, because otherwise an NBA player just became a begger mid-game. But the idea of him just taking candy from some poor employee that literally can't say no is too good.