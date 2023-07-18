It's no secret that Stephen Curry has staked his claim to being the greatest shooter in NBA history. However, WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu may be giving him a run for his money when it comes to the best 3-point shooter title...at least in 3-point shooting competitions.

Ionescu recently set a WNBA record with 37 points in a single round of the WNBA's 3-point shooting competition this past weekend --. Ionescu connected on 25 of her 27 shots attempts and ended up winning the event.

During an appearance on "NBA Today" on Monday, Curry stated that the basketball world will need to see who is the better 3-point shooter between Ionescu and himself.

"I gotta go after Sabrina's record," Curry said. "I've got something to shoot for now that she went crazy with the 37 points in their All-Star weekend. We've got to settle that for sure to see who's the best three-point competition shooter."

Shortly after Curry's interview made its round on social media, Ionescu quickly responded by tweeting "Let's get itttt" with three laughing emojis. After winning the WNBA three-point contest on Friday, Ionescu also tweeted "shoot out?," and tagged the Golden State Warriors star.

Curry holds the NBA 3-point contest record with 31 points, which he tallied during the first round of the 2021 NBA three-point contest. Curry won that particular installment as well as the 2015 NBA three-point contest.