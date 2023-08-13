The Minnesota Timberwolves are paying homage to Minnesota's "Land of 10,000 Lakes" moniker with their new City Edition uniforms that feature several water references. The uniforms were unveiled on Sunday and will officially debut during the 2023-24 season.

The uniforms are "lake blue" and have a custom crafted artistic pattern of "lake water texture," which was handmade in Bloomington, Minnesota, according to the team.

"Minnesota" and the jersey numbers are in white. The logo typically has a splash of green in the North Star, as well as the eye and nose of the wolf. However, the logo in this uniform is only blue and white, with the lake pattern flowing in the background.

The waistband has the shape of the state in silicone, and "Land of 10,000 Lakes" runs down the shorts.

"This season's Timberwolves City Edition uniform is really special and quintessentially Minnesotan," Timberwolves chief marketing officer Mike Grahl said in a statement. "While lake life vibes are at their peak during the summer, we're excited for Wolves fans to embrace this year's uniform all season long."

The Timberwolves had a reveal party along Lake Minnetonka on Sunday. The event included a performance by rapper and Minnesota native Yung Gravy, who came on stage with a white robe before revealing the jersey.

"It's a beautiful jersey," he said.

Meanwhile, Naz Reid and Mike Conley made quite the splash with their entrance.

Nike introduced the concept of City Edition uniforms in 2017 as a way to celebrate the unique communities of each NBA team. This particular design for the Timberwolves is the seventh City Edition uniform in franchise history.

The Timberwolves have confirmed they will wear the City Edition uniforms during the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament, which is set to tip off on Nov. 3.