3rd Quarter Report

The Clippers and the Mavericks have shown up to the matchup, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 66-65, the Clippers have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

If the Clippers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-0 in no time. On the other hand, the Mavericks will have to make due with an 0-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Clippers

Regular Season Records: Dallas 50-32, Los Angeles 51-31

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Dallas 0, Los Angeles 1

On Tuesday, the Dallas Mavericks will fight it out against the Los Angeles Clippers in a Western Conference playoff contest at 10:00 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. Despite being away, the Mavericks are looking at a two-point advantage in the spread.

The Mavericks are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 221.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 109-97 to the Clippers on Sunday. Dallas didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Mavericks' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Kyrie Irving, who scored 31 points along with seven rebounds and two steals, and Luka Doncic, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 13 rebounds. Doncic's afternoon made it 11 games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

The Mavericks have some ground to make up, as the Clippers currently lead the series 1-0. Check back here after the game to see if the Mavericks can even up the series or if the Clippers can really take the lead.

Odds

Dallas is a slight 2-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Clippers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 215.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.