Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Denver 14-7, Los Angeles 9-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

What to Know

The Nuggets are 9-1 against the Clippers since December of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Denver Nuggets will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:00 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. The Nuggets are expected to lose this one by a single point, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

The Nuggets unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell to Sacramento 123-117. The Nuggets found out winning isn't easy when you make ten fewer threes than your opponent.

The losing side was boosted by Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 36 points, 13 rebounds, and 14 assists. He hasn't dropped below ten assists for three straight games.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles escaped with a win on Saturday against Golden State by the margin of a single free throw, 113-112. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Clippers were down 22 points with 11:45 left in the third quarter.

The Clippers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Paul George led the charge by scoring 25 points along with 6 assists and 6 rebounds. James Harden was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with 9 assists and 5 rebounds.

Denver's defeat dropped their record down to 14-7. As for Los Angeles, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-10.

While only the Clippers took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Against the spread, Denver has been a house darling this year with a chancy 8-12-1 ATS record.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nuggets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12 turnovers per game (they're ranked third in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Clippers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Los Angeles is a slight 1-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 226 points.

Series History

Denver has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.