3rd Quarter Report

The Mavericks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Lakers 91-71.

If the Mavericks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-5 in no time. On the other hand, the Lakers will have to make due with a 9-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Dallas 9-5, Los Angeles 9-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus

Bally Sports Southwest Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $107.10

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena. Despite being away, the Mavericks are looking at a two-point advantage in the spread.

The point spread may have favored the Mavericks on Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 129-113 fall against Sacramento. The Mavericks have been going strong on the season, but this is now their second defeat in a row.

Despite the loss, the Mavericks got a solid performance out of Luka Doncic, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Lakers waltzed into Tuesday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. Everything went their way against Utah as Los Angeles made off with a 131-99 win. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, as the Lakers did.

Anthony Davis was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 26 points and 16 rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last three times he's played. D'Angelo Russell was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with 8 assists.

Dallas' loss was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 9-5. As for Los Angeles, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-6 record this season.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Mavericks have themselves a killer kicker this season, having made 48.3% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Lakers (currently ranked fifth in field goal percentage per game) struggle in that department as they've nailed 49.2% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

The Mavericks barely slipped by the Lakers in their previous meeting back in March, winning 111-110. Do the Mavericks have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Lakers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Dallas is a slight 2-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 242.5 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.

Mar 17, 2023 - Dallas 111 vs. Los Angeles 110

Feb 26, 2023 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Dallas 108

Jan 12, 2023 - Dallas 119 vs. Los Angeles 115

Dec 25, 2022 - Dallas 124 vs. Los Angeles 115

Mar 29, 2022 - Dallas 128 vs. Los Angeles 110

Mar 01, 2022 - Dallas 109 vs. Los Angeles 104

Dec 15, 2021 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Dallas 104

Apr 24, 2021 - Dallas 108 vs. Los Angeles 93

Apr 22, 2021 - Dallas 115 vs. Los Angeles 110

Dec 25, 2020 - Los Angeles 138 vs. Dallas 115

Injury Report for the Lakers

Jarred Vanderbilt: Out (Heel)

Cam Reddish: Out (Groin)

Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for the Mavericks