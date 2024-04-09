Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Golden State 43-35, Los Angeles 45-34

The Golden State Warriors will head out on the road to take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. The Warriors will be strutting in after a victory while the Lakers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Sunday, the Warriors earned a 118-110 win over the Jazz. Golden State pushed the score to 97-77 by the end of the third, a deficit Utah cut but never quite recovered from.

The Warriors' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Klay Thompson, who scored 32 points along with five rebounds. Jonathan Kuminga was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, the Lakers' good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They fell 127-117 to the Timberwolves.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Rui Hachimura, who scored 30 points along with six rebounds. He didn't help the Lakers' cause all that much against the Cavaliers on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match. Another player making a difference was Jaxson Hayes, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.

Golden State is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a massive bump to their 43-35 record this season. As for Los Angeles, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 45-34.

The Warriors are hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 26-13 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Warriors beat the Lakers 128-121 in their previous matchup back in March. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was the Lakers' LeBron James, who almost dropped a double-double on 40 points and nine assists. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Warriors still be able to contain James? There's only one way to find out.

Los Angeles is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 234.5 points.

Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Golden State.