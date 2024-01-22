3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Lakers and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Trail Blazers 103-87.

If the Lakers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 22-22 in no time. On the other hand, the Trail Blazers will have to make due with a 12-30 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Portland 12-29, Los Angeles 21-22

What to Know

The Lakers will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will play host again and welcome the Portland Trail Blazers, where tip off is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena.

Last Friday, things could have been worse for Los Angeles, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 130-112 loss to Brooklyn. The loss hurts even more since the Lakers were up 56-44 with 6:07 left in the second.

Despite the loss, the Lakers got a solid performance out of Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds. Davis has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last four times he's played. Less helpful for the Lakers was Austin Reaves' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Trail Blazers have not had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Indiana 118-115.

The Trail Blazers can attribute much of their success to Jerami Grant, who scored 37 points, and Malcolm Brogdon, who scored 30 points along with seven rebounds and six assists. That's the first time this season that Brogdon scored 30 or more points.

Los Angeles now has a losing record at 21-22. As for Portland, their win bumped their record up to 12-29.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Lakers just can't miss this season, having made 48.8% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've only made 43.5% of their shots per game this season. Given the Lakers' sizeable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Lakers beat the Trail Blazers 107-95 when the teams last played back in November of 2023. Will the Lakers repeat their success, or do the Trail Blazers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 10.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 228 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland.