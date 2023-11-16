3rd Quarter Report

Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Sacramento 5-4, Los Angeles 6-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.90

What to Know

The Kings have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Monday, Sacramento earned a 132-120 win over Cleveland. The Kings pushed the score to 110-89 by the end of the third, a deficit the Cavaliers cut but never quite recovered from.

The Kings' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Keegan Murray, who earned 25 points along with 8 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Domantas Sabonis, who almost dropped a triple-double on 23 points, 9 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Meanwhile, the Lakers entered their tilt with the Grizzlies with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Los Angeles put the hurt on Memphis with a sharp 134-107 win on Tuesday. With the Lakers ahead 74-51 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Lakers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds. Davis has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last three times he's played. D'Angelo Russell was another key contributor, going 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points and 5 assists.

Sacramento now has a winning record of 5-4. As for Los Angeles, their win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-5.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, the Kings are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be Los Angeles' first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Kings haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Lakers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Sacramento is a slight 2-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Lakers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 235.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.

Oct 29, 2023 - Sacramento 132 vs. Los Angeles 127

Jan 18, 2023 - Sacramento 116 vs. Los Angeles 111

Jan 07, 2023 - Los Angeles 136 vs. Sacramento 134

Dec 21, 2022 - Sacramento 134 vs. Los Angeles 120

Nov 11, 2022 - Sacramento 120 vs. Los Angeles 114

Jan 12, 2022 - Sacramento 125 vs. Los Angeles 116

Jan 04, 2022 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Sacramento 114

Nov 30, 2021 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Sacramento 92

Nov 26, 2021 - Sacramento 141 vs. Los Angeles 137

Apr 30, 2021 - Sacramento 110 vs. Los Angeles 106

Injury Report for the Lakers

LeBron James: Game-Time Decision (Calf)

Anthony Davis: Game-Time Decision (Hip)

Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee)

Jarred Vanderbilt: Out (Heel)

Jalen Hood-Schifino: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for the Kings