Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Orlando
Current Records: Milwaukee 16-6; Orlando 5-19
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks are 24-6 against the Orlando Magic since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. The Bucks are on the road again Monday and play against Orlando at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 5 at Amway Center. Milwaukee won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 9.5-point advantage in the spread.
Milwaukee beat the Charlotte Hornets 105-96 this past Saturday. Center Bobby Portis (20 points) was the top scorer for Milwaukee.
Meanwhile, the game between Orlando and the Toronto Raptors this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Magic falling 121-108 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Orlando was down 94-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Terrence Ross put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 18 points. Ross' performance made up for a slower matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Friday.
The Bucks are now 16-6 while Orlando sits at 5-19. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Milwaukee ranks third in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 108 on average. Less enviably, Orlando is stumbling into the contest with the second fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 107.8 on average. They might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Bucks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 24 out of their last 30 games against Orlando.
- Dec 30, 2021 - Milwaukee 136 vs. Orlando 118
- Dec 28, 2021 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Orlando 110
- Nov 22, 2021 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Orlando 92
- Nov 20, 2021 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Orlando 108
- May 11, 2021 - Milwaukee 114 vs. Orlando 102
- Apr 11, 2021 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Orlando 87
- Jan 11, 2021 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Orlando 99
- Aug 29, 2020 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Orlando 104
- Aug 24, 2020 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Orlando 106
- Aug 22, 2020 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Orlando 107
- Aug 20, 2020 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Orlando 96
- Aug 18, 2020 - Orlando 122 vs. Milwaukee 110
- Feb 08, 2020 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Orlando 95
- Dec 28, 2019 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Orlando 100
- Dec 09, 2019 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Orlando 101
- Nov 01, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Orlando 91
- Feb 09, 2019 - Orlando 103 vs. Milwaukee 83
- Jan 19, 2019 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Orlando 108
- Oct 27, 2018 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Orlando 91
- Apr 09, 2018 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Orlando 86
- Mar 14, 2018 - Orlando 126 vs. Milwaukee 117
- Feb 10, 2018 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Orlando 104
- Jan 10, 2018 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Orlando 103
- Jan 20, 2017 - Orlando 112 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Nov 27, 2016 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Orlando 96
- Nov 21, 2016 - Milwaukee 93 vs. Orlando 89
- Apr 11, 2016 - Orlando 107 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Apr 01, 2016 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Orlando 110
- Jan 26, 2016 - Milwaukee 107 vs. Orlando 100
- Nov 27, 2015 - Orlando 114 vs. Milwaukee 90