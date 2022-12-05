Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Orlando

Current Records: Milwaukee 16-6; Orlando 5-19

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks are 24-6 against the Orlando Magic since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. The Bucks are on the road again Monday and play against Orlando at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 5 at Amway Center. Milwaukee won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 9.5-point advantage in the spread.

Milwaukee beat the Charlotte Hornets 105-96 this past Saturday. Center Bobby Portis (20 points) was the top scorer for Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, the game between Orlando and the Toronto Raptors this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Magic falling 121-108 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Orlando was down 94-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Terrence Ross put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 18 points. Ross' performance made up for a slower matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Friday.

The Bucks are now 16-6 while Orlando sits at 5-19. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Milwaukee ranks third in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 108 on average. Less enviably, Orlando is stumbling into the contest with the second fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 107.8 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Bucks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 24 out of their last 30 games against Orlando.