Through 2 Quarters

Although the Cleveland Cavaliers came into the game as underdogs, they're on track to steal the victory from the Dallas Mavericks. The Cavaliers have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of Dallas 52-43.

Cleveland has been relying on center Jarrett Allen, who has 11 points along with five rebounds, and power forward Kevin Love, who has seven points in addition to four boards. Point guard Luka Doncic has led the way so far for Dallas, as he has 16 points and five assists along with six rebounds.

Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Dallas

Current Records: Cleveland 10-10; Dallas 10-8

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be on the road. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at American Airlines Center. Cleveland has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Dallas and is hoping to record their first win since April 1 of 2018.

The Cavaliers didn't have too much trouble with the Orlando Magic at home this past Saturday as they won 105-92. Cleveland can attribute much of their success to center Jarrett Allen, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds, and point guard Darius Garland, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 dimes. That makes it three consecutive games in which Allen has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Dallas was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 120-114 to the Washington Wizards. Dallas' defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Luka Doncic, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and ten assists.

Cleveland is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 11-5 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Cavaliers are now 10-10 while the Mavericks sit at 10-8. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cleveland enters the matchup with only 102.9 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Less enviably, Dallas has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mavericks, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas have won seven out of their last 12 games against Cleveland.