The Memphis Grizzlies will be hanging a new number from the rafters soon. The team announced Thursday that Marc Gasol's No. 33 jersey will be retired on Saturday, April 6. The ceremony will take place at the FedExForum after the Grizzlies' matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. He'll join Zach Randolph as the only player to ever have their jersey retired by the franchise.

This news comes shortly after Gasol formally announced his retirement from basketball on Wednesday by posting a video on X. The 39-year-old played for the Basquet Girona club he founded in his native Spain until May of 2023 but is now officially calling it quits.

Gasol, who was selected 48th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2007 NBA Draft, was sent to Memphis in a trade involving his older brother, Pau, in 2008. He went on to put together one of the most impressive careers in Grizzlies franchise history.

He kicked off his pro career in America by making the NBA All-Rookie Second Team before earning a franchise record three All-Star selections and a 2013 Defensive Player of the Year Award during his 11 seasons with the team. He ended his run in Memphis as the team's all-time leader in rebounds (5,942) and blocks (1,135).

While Gasol spent the bulk of his career in Memphis and won his lone NBA title during a short stint with the Toronto Raptors after being traded in 2019, his influence was highly regarded in both cities.

"He definitely had an impact on me and my growth," Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson said. "Coming in understanding positioning defensively from a guy who already won (Defensive Player of the Year). His passing. I think his passing was really underrated."

"Marc has a special place in the hearts and memories of Toronto and of Canada," Raptors vice chairman and president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri said in a statement. "He's a champion on the court, where his unbelievable vision and masterful defense were key parts of our run to the 2019 title."

Now Gasol will be honored in the city where he was essential to establishing a winning basketball culture.