Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Brooklyn 21-35, Memphis 20-37

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 26, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, February 26, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Grizzlies will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 14.6% worse than the opposition, a fact the Grizzlies found out the hard way on Friday. They took a 101-95 hit to the loss column at the hands of Los Angeles. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Grizzlies in their matchups with the Clippers: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite the loss, the Grizzlies got a solid performance out of Jaren Jackson Jr., who scored 29 points along with five assists and four steals. Jackson Jr. didn't help the Grizzlies' cause all that much against the Rockets two weeks ago but the same can't be said for this match.

Meanwhile, the Nets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. The match between them and Minnesota wasn't particularly close, with Brooklyn falling 101-86.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Nets struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. They are winless (0-3) when they just don't pass the ball.

Memphis has not been sharp recently as the team's lost ten of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 20-37 record this season. As for Brooklyn, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 21-35.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Grizzlies haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Nets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Grizzlies came up short against the Nets in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 127-115. Will the Grizzlies have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Brooklyn is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is 216 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.