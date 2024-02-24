3rd Quarter Report

Down six at the end of the second quarter, the Clippers now have the lead. Sitting on a score of 79-75, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play. They took a big hit to their ego last Thursday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

If the Clippers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 37-18 in no time. On the other hand, the Grizzlies will have to make due with a 20-37 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Los Angeles 36-18, Memphis 20-36

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.60

What to Know

The Grizzlies will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:00 p.m. ET at FedExForum after having had a few days off. The Clippers took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Grizzlies, who come in off a win.

The Grizzlies posted their closest victory since December 19, 2023 last Thursday. They had just enough and edged Milwaukee out 113-110. The score was all tied up 57-57 at the break, but the Grizzlies were the better team in the second half.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Grizzlies to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ziaire Williams, who scored 27 points along with three steals. Williams didn't help the Grizzlies' cause all that much against the Rockets last Wednesday but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of Vince Williams Jr., who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Clippers managed to keep up with the Thunder until halftime on Thursday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Los Angeles found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 129-107 punch to the gut against the Thunder. The over/under was set at 235.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The win makes it two in a row for Memphis and bumps their season record up to 20-36. As for Los Angeles, their defeat ended a five-game streak of away wins and brought them to 36-18.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Grizzlies haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Clippers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.1 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Grizzlies came up short against the Clippers in their previous meeting back in January, falling 128-119. Can the Grizzlies avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 9.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.