The Lakers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but the Lakers lead 45-42 over the Grizzlies.

If the Lakers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 46-35 in no time. On the other hand, the Grizzlies will have to make due with a 27-54 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Los Angeles 45-35, Memphis 27-53

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $36.00

What to Know

The Lakers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum. If the odds can be believed, the Lakers are looking at one of their easiest games of the year.

Last Tuesday, the Lakers lost to the Warriors at home by a decisive 134-120 margin. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Los Angeles in their matchups with Golden State: they've now lost three in a row.

The losing side was boosted by LeBron James, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 11 assists. Austin Reaves was another key contributor, scoring 22 points along with seven rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They took a 110-98 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cavaliers.

Despite the loss, the Grizzlies got a solid performance out of Jake LaRavia, who went 8 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 32 points and 1 assist. LaRavia didn't help the Grizzlies' cause all that much against the Pistons on Friday but the same can't be said for this match.

Los Angeles' defeat dropped their record down to 45-35. As for Memphis, their loss dropped their record down to 27-53.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Lakers just can't miss this season, having made 49.8% of their field goals per game (they're ranked second in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for the Grizzlies, though, as they've only made 43.5% of theirs this season. Given the Lakers' sizable advantage in that area, the Grizzlies will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Lakers beat the Grizzlies 136-124 in their previous matchup back in March. Will the Lakers repeat their success, or do the Grizzlies have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 15.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Lakers as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 226.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.