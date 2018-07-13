Metta World Peace kicks basketball, gets ejected less than two minutes into BIG3 game in Detroit
The former Ron Artest didn't last too long in his fourth BIG3 game of the season
Metta World Peace sure knows how to make an exit. The former Ron Artest, who was ejected 11 times in 17 NBA seasons, earned his first ejection in Ice Cube's BIG3 league on Friday -- and he went out with a bang ... or a boot, to be more specific.
Clearly inspired by the World Cup fever that has swept the globe over the past month, World Peace kicked the basketball after disagreeing with a call, which got him ejected less than two minutes into the Killer 3s' game against Trilogy at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Perhaps the best part of the clip is Killer 3's head coach Charles Oakley, of all people, providing the voice of reason: "You can't do that! What you doing, huh?"
This is, of course, World Peace's second most famous ejection in the Detroit area. The "Malice at the Palace" brawl between the Pacers and Pistons took place at the nearby Palace of Auburn Hills, with World Peace -- then known as Artest -- entering the stands in attempt to go after a fan who had thrown a drink toward him.
World Peace went on to recover from the incident after a league-record 86-game suspension, playing out a long, relatively incident-free NBA career. But it's not surprising to see he's still got some fire in his belly.
