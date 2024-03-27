3rd Quarter Report

Down two at the end of the second quarter, the Warriors now have the lead. Sitting on a score of 85-75, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Warriors came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Golden State 36-34, Miami 39-32

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $109.25

What to Know

The Heat will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Warriors took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Heat, who come in off a win.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Heat and the Cavaliers played on Sunday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 202.5-point over/under. Miami took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 121-84 win over the Cavaliers. That looming 121-84 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Heat yet this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Heat to victory, but perhaps none more so than Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 16 rebounds. Adebayo has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last four times he's played. Less helpful for the Heat was Terry Rozier's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 13.6% worse than the opposition, a fact the Warriors found out the hard way on Sunday. They took a 114-110 hit to the loss column at the hands of Minnesota. The Warriors have struggled against the Timberwolves recently, as their game on Sunday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The losing side was boosted by Stephen Curry, who scored 31 points.

Miami's win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 39-32. As for Golden State, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 36-34 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Heat haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (they're ranked fifth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Warriors struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Heat were able to grind out a solid victory over the Warriors in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 114-102. Do the Heat have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Warriors turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Golden State is a slight 2-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 219 points.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Golden State.