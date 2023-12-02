Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Indiana 9-8, Miami 11-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

The Miami Heat will be playing at home against the Indiana Pacers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kaseya Center. The Heat are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

The Heat had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against Indiana by a score of 142-132 on Thursday. The Heat were down 20-7 with 7:38 left in the first quarter but they still came back for the handy ten-point win.

The Heat can attribute much of their success to Jimmy Butler, who dropped a double-double on 36 points and 10 rebounds.

The losses dropped Miami to 11-8 and Indiana to 9-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Heat haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Pacers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

The Heat were able to grind out a solid win over the Pacers when the teams last played on Thursday, winning 142-132. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was the Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, who dropped a double-double on 44 points and 10 assists. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Heat still be able to contain him? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Miami is a 3-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 241.5 points.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.