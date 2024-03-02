Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Utah 27-33, Miami 33-26

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $49.00

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will head out on the road to take on the Miami Heat at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kaseya Center. The Jazz are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Last Thursday, Utah came up short against the Magic and fell 115-107.

Meanwhile, the Heat unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Thursday. They took a 103-97 hit to the loss column at the hands of Denver. The Heat have not had much luck with the Nuggets recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Utah has traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 27-33 record this season. As for Miami, their loss ended a six-game streak of away wins and brought them to 33-26.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Jazz have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.4 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Heat, though, as they've been averaging only 42.2 rebounds per game. Given the Jazz's sizable advantage in that area, the Heat will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Jazz are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Miami is a big 7.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 223.5 points.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Utah.