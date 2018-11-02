Michael Jordan invests millions in Friends of the Children nonprofit to help break poverty cycle

A week after investing in Esports startup aXiomatic, Michael Jordan is making another sizable investment, this time in the nonprofit sector. The NBA legend announced on Thursday that he's giving millions to "Friends of the Children.," whose national mission is to "break the cycle of generational poverty."

Jordan's investment helped Friends of the Children reach its $25 million fundraising goal. The Portland Business Journal has a statement from Jordan himself about what drew him to the organization.

"What stood out to me about Friends of the Children was that they employ and train their mentors and that they commit to every child for 12-and-a-half years," Jordan said, per The Journal. "That dedication is important to me. My mentors believed in me and taught me the power of perseverance. I want youth in Friends of the Children to see that they have that same potential."

It's not Jordan's first time helping out the organization. Last spring he donated the money he made from selling a Bulls commemorative jersey, which sold out. This donation comes from his proceeds from the ESPN and Netflix documentary series "The Last Dance."

"There are so many communities across the country that we want to serve. With Michael's investment, we can now expand more quickly to 25 cities," said Terri Sorensen, Friends of the Children's CEO, to The Journal.