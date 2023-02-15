NBA legend Michael Jordan is celebrating his 60th birthday on Feb. 17 by donating $10 million to Make-A-Wish America. His contribution is the largest donation ever received from an individual in the 43-year history of the organization.

The 14-time All-Star has been a big supporter since he granted his first wish in 1989.

"For the past 34 years, it's been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids," Jordan said in a press release. "Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration. I can't think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true."

Jordan -- a six-time NBA champion who constantly finds himself in the Greatest of All Time conversation -- has granted hundreds of wishes and has become one of the all-time most requested celebrity wish granters. The Charlotte Hornets owner was even named Make-A-Wish Chief Wish Ambassador 2008.

President and CEO of Make-A-Wish America Leslie Motter said on a statement that Jordan using his birthday as a way to make history for Make-A-Wish "speaks to the quality of his character and his loyal dedication to making life better for children with critical illnesses." The hope is that his charitable donation inspires others to help more wishes come true.

"Everyone knows about Michael's legacy on the basketball court, but it's what he has consistently done off the court when no one's watching that makes him a true legend for wish families and the wider Make-A-Wish community," Motter said.