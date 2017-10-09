Michael Jordan makes largest philanthropic donation ever to fund clinics in Charlotte

Ahead of the new NBA season, Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan is taking some time and money to help people in need.

Jordan, who has been involved with the Bobcats/Hornets franchise since 2006, is making his largest philanthropic donation ever, giving $7 million to help fund medical clinics in at-risk areas of Charlotte. Via the Associated Press:

Hornets owner Michael Jordan is donating $7 million to launch medical clinics that he hopes will help at-risk communities in Charlotte. It's the largest philanthropic donation ever by the former NBA champion. The donation will fund two Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Clinics, which are projected to open in 2020. Jordan's spokesperson Estee Portnoy told The Associated Press Monday that he "feels so great about being able to impact the Charlotte community and help people who really deserve it. Michael and Novant are really excited about this project."

It's always cool to see people donate money to help their fellow citizens, but this level of donation that will directly make life better for a lot of people is just amazing. Big ups to Jordan for doing his part to make his community a better place.