Michael Jordan will leave his mark on every team in the NBA next season. His iconic Jordan Brand Jumpman logo will appear on all NBA Statement Edition uniforms when the 2020-21 season gets underway, Nike announced on Tuesday. The Jumpman logo will be on the right shoulder of the jerseys and the left leg of the shorts.

The Atlanta Hawks released a short video on their social media platforms on what the iconic Jordan Brand logo will look like on the new uniforms. Take a look:

The Statement Edition uniforms are usually worn for marquee matchups between teams.

In the last few years, the Jordan Brand has gotten more involved in NBA merchandise. Since 2017, the Charlotte Hornets have been outfitted by Jordan Brand, which comes as no surprise considering that Michael Jordan has been the team's owner since 2010. The brand also manufactured the NBA All-Star Game for three consecutive years, including the 2019 NBA All-Star Game that took place in Charlotte.

At the college ranks, the University of Michigan is sponsored by Jordan Brand, as is the University of North Carolina, where Jordan attended college. In addition, the soccer club Paris Saint-Germain also has partnered with Jordan Brand.

The new NBA Statement jerseys will be available for purchase in October.