Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Miami 1-2, Milwaukee 1-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

The Miami Heat will head out on the road to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Fiserv Forum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, things could have been worse for Miami, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 106-90 loss to Minnesota. The Heat have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Bucks on Sunday, but the final result did not. They lost to Atlanta at home by a decisive 127-110 margin. The Bucks were down 101-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The losing side was boosted by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Miami now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Milwaukee, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.

Not only did the two teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. Miami might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Milwaukee.

The Heat came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bucks in their previous matchup back in April, sneaking past 128-126. Will the Heat repeat their success, or do the Bucks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Milwaukee is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 224 points.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.