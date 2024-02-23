Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Milwaukee 35-21, Minnesota 39-16

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 23, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, February 23, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $76.21

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Target Center after having had a few days off. Coming off a loss in a game the Bucks were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

While it was all tied up 57-57 at halftime, the Bucks were not quite the Grizzlies' equal in the second half last Thursday. Milwaukee fell just short of the Grizzlies by a score of 113-110. The Bucks have not had much luck with the Grizzlies recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Giannis Antetokounmpo put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 35 points and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves entered their tilt with the Trail Blazers with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. Minnesota steamrolled past the Trail Blazers 128-91 on the road last Thursday. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory the Timberwolves have managed all season.

Anthony Edwards was nothing short of spectacular: he scored 34 points along with seven assists and six rebounds.

Milwaukee dropped their record down to 35-21 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 108.0 points per game. As for Minnesota, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 39-16 record this season.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Bucks just can't miss this season, having made 49.4% of their shots per game (they're ranked fourth in field goal percentage overall). However, it's not like the Timberwolves struggle in that department as they've made 49.2% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only the Bucks took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, the Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. Bettors picking Milwaukee against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Minnesota is a 4-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 225 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.