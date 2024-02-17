The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced its 14 finalists for the 2024 class on Friday at the NBA's All-Star Weekend. Vince Carter, Chauncey Billups and Seimone Augustus highlight the group of nominees, which will now be put forward to the Honor Committee, which will decide who gets elected. The new class will be unveiled in April at the Final Four in Phoenix.

"Being named a Finalist for the Class of 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is a testament to the highest echelons of achievement in the sport," Jerry Colangelo, Chairman of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, stated in a press release. "It's an honor that reflects not only individual greatness but also the long-lasting impact on the game itself.

"From the strategic brilliance of coaches to the unmatched abilities of players and the influential roles of a coach/broadcaster, an esteemed owner, and a dynasty-building executive, each Finalist embodies the pinnacle of basketball excellence. Their inclusion underscores the diverse contributions that have shaped and enriched the sport, making this recognition truly exceptional."

Here are this year's nominees:

North American Committee

Chauncey Billups (NBA player)

Vince Carter (NBA player)

Michael Cooper (NBA player)

Walter Davis (NBA player)

Bo Ryan (NCAA coach)

Charles Smith (High school coach)

"Unbelievable," Carter said of the honor. "I loved to play, more than anything. It wasn't about the numbers. I was asked probably five years prior to retiring, 'Why are you still playing? You're killing your average.' And I said, 'But I still love to play.' And that's what mattered."

Women's Committee

Seimone Augustus (WNBA player)

Marian Washington (NCAA coach)

Veteran Committee

Dick Barnett (NBA player)

Harley Redin (Coach)

International Committee

Michele Timms (WNBA player)

Contributors Committee

Doug Collins (NBA coach, broadcaster)

Herb Simon (NBA owner)

Jerry West (NBA executive)

Furthermore, long-time NBA journalist J.A. Adande, college basketball broadcaster Debbi Antonelli, founder and publisher of SLAM Magazine Dennis Page and co-host and executive producer of "NBA Inside Stuff" Ahmad Rashad, were named recipients of the 2024 Curt Gowdy Media Award in their respective fields.

March Madness executive JoAnn Scott won the 2024 John Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award.