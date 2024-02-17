Joel Embiid was on track to win his second consecutive MVP award for most of the season, but a knee injury has him sidelined. His absence has had enormous ripple effects throughout the league, but one of the mysteries it created was who would replace him in the starting lineup for the Eastern Conference in Sunday's All-Star Game. Well, now we have our answer: it will be one of his rivals, Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat.

When a player is injured after being selected for the All-Star Game but before the game is played, the commissioner has the right to name his replacement. Adam Silver did just that when he replaced Embiid and Julius Randle with Trae Young and Scottie Barnes. However, the decision of who replaces a starter in the opening lineup falls on the conference's coach. That would be Doc Rivers, whose own presence is somewhat controversial, considering he has coached the Milwaukee Bucks for just 10 games.

He ultimately landed on Adebayo, and it was the sensible choice. He was the only other true big man on the Eastern Conference roster, so inserting him for Embiid will have the lightest impact on the overall flow of the game and its matchups.

This is Adebayo's third overall All-Star selection, but it is his first chance as a starter. He is averaging 20.2 points and a career-high 10.6 rebounds per game while providing his typically excellent defense. He is the only Heat representative, as fellow Miami star Jimmy Butler has played only 37 games, likely costing him a spot on the team. Instead, Adebayo takes the spotlight from a Heat perspective, and it is well-earned after an excellent start to his season.