The 2023 NBA playoffs are winding down. And while fans will have to wait until July to see where the big-name free agents wind up, there should be plenty of movement on the coaching front in the coming days. Four teams currently have job openings after three playoff teams fired their coaches after postseason exits.

The Raptors, Suns, 76ers and Pistons are all still looking for new coaches. Notable names like Nick Nurse, Mike Budenholzer, Monty Williams, Doc Rivers and Frank Vogel are coaching free agents.

As the majority of the league turns its attention to the 2023-24 season, we're keeping track of the sideline movement. Follow along below with our coaching tracker.

NBA head coaching tracker