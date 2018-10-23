NBA DFS: Jrue Holiday and top picks for Oct. 23 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

The 2018-19 NBA season rolls into its second full week on Tuesday night with three games on the NBA DFS main slate beginning at 7 p.m. ET. With big stars such as Anthony Davis, Blake Griffin and Joey Embiid among the top players to pick from, FanDuel is offering a $400K Tuesday NBA Shot, while DraftKings is hosting a $555K Pull-Up Jumper. Before you enter these NBA DFS tournaments or any others on Tuesday evening, you'll want to see the top NBA DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2M in his career.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure got off to a blistering start to the season, cashing five straight nights on DraftKings. And on Monday, McClure rostered Kyle Kuzma at $6,500 on FanDuel. The result? He exploded for 37 points and eight rebounds -- returning almost 50 points on FanDuel and over 7x value.

For Tuesday's main slate, McClure is high on Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday at $7,800 on FanDuel and $7,400 on DraftKings. Holiday has been impressive both as a scorer and facilitator this season. He's averaging 12.5 points per game thus far, but his 9.0 assists per game is the number that has been helping NBA DFS players.

He's stacking him with forward Nikola Mirotic at $7,400 on FanDuel and $7,200 on DraftKings as New Orleans takes on the Clippers in a game that has an Over-Under of 238.5 points. Mirotic has been a DFS stud thus far, returning almost 50 points on FanDuel in both games so far. Lock in this top NBA DFS stack and look for a big return on Tuesday night.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to score 40, even 50 points, and he comes at a great price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings.