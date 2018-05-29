NBA Finals 2018: Warriors open as massive favorites vs. LeBron James, Cavaliers, according to Vegas oddsmakers
The Warriors and Cavaliers will meet in the Finals for the fourth straight season
The 2018 NBA Finals are set. For the fourth straight season, the Golden State Warriors will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. And just like they did last season when they took the series in five games, the oddsmakers in Las Vegas expect this to be a short series in favor of the Warriors. In fact, the Warriors are historically heavy favorites to win the title.
Steph Curry and Co. opened as -1,000 favorites to be crowned NBA champions, and according to data from Sportsoddshistory.com, that makes them the biggest Finals favorites in 16 seasons. Via ESPN:
The Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas opened Golden State as a -1,000 favorite to win the best-of-seven series, which tips off Thursday. The Warriors are the largest Finals favorites in at least 16 seasons, according to odds database Sportsoddshistory.com.
Cleveland opened as a +650 underdog against the Warriors in the series. The Cavaliers were around +360 underdogs against the San Antonio Spurs in 2007, James' first trip to the Finals.
In addition, the Warriors 12-point favorites in Game 1, which tips off on Thursday night. The Los Angeles Lakers were 12-point favorites in Game 1 of the 2001 Finals against the Philadelphia 76ers -- coincidentally that was the game Allen Iverson stepped over Tyronn Lue, now the Cavaliers head coach, in that infamous photo -- but no one else has been a bigger favorite for Game 1 of the Finals since 1991.
The Warriors opened as 12-point favorites in Game 1. That's tied for the largest point spread in a Finals game since 1991, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The Los Angeles Lakers were 12-point favorites over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of the 2001 Finals, a game won by the Sixers.
Of course, underdogs do win sometimes. Just look at the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL. However, these are some pretty steep odds the Cavaliers are facing. They'll need LeBron James to deliver some more historic performances if they want any hope of shocking the sports books.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Chris Paul, Rockets deserved better
You hear it all the time because it's true: Sports can be so cruel
-
NBA Finals: Tale of the tape
The two powers will meet for the fourth straight season to determine the NBA champion
-
Will LeBron let Warriors flip switch?
Golden State is playing with fire when it comes to effort, and it might be Cleveland's only...
-
When do the 2018 NBA Finals start?
The Cavs and Warriors will kick things off on the final day of May and the series could run...
-
How to watch NBA playoff games online
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
-
NBA Finals schedule by date
The NBA playoffs continue on Thursday with Game 1 between the Warriors and Cavaliers