NBA Finals 2019: Drake trolls Warriors with Dell Curry Raptors jersey, exchanges words with Draymond Green in Game 1

Drake has had no problem making himself a storyline throughout the NBA playoffs.

With the NBA Finals set to begin in Toronto on Thursday, Drake made sure that his trolling game was at an all-time high. The rapper arrived at Game 1 in a Toronto Raptors Dell Curry jersey.

Drake is ready for Game 1 in a throwback Dell Curry Raptors jersey #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/J8py46P8Qm — USA TODAY NBA (@usatodaynba) May 31, 2019

Of course, Curry is the father of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. Dell played for the Raptors during his final three NBA seasons from 1999 to 2002.

Another interesting angle to the trolling is the fact that Drake has tattoos that honor Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. Drake has a tattoo that reads "No. 30 Gifted," and one that reads "No. 35 Snipe" on his left arm.

Of course, it's not going to be a question who Drake will be rooting for when the NBA Finals get underway. After all, Drake even serves as the Global Ambassador for the franchise and has been on the sidelines throughout Toronto's playoff run.

Drake's trolling wasn't confined to his outfit, either.

After the Raptors 118-109 victory over the Warriors in Game 1, Drake and Warriors forward Draymond Green shared some words with each other, and it appears as though their exchange included Drake telling Green that he's "trash" which led to quite the response from the former Michigan State Spartans star during his postgame media availability.

"Hey, Draymond. Just wanted you to talk a little bit about that postgame scuffle between you and Drake."



"You got a question about basketball?" pic.twitter.com/0jBLeEaO6s — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 31, 2019

This, of course, isn't the first time that Drake has made headlines during Toronto's current postseason run, as the league previously warned the rapper about his courtside behavior during the Eastern Conference Finals.

"I think in the case of Drake, as I've said before, I mean we certainly appreciate his superfan status, and I know he's beloved in the community of Toronto," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said, via ESPN. "... But at the same time I think there are appropriate lines that shouldn't be crossed in terms of how a competing team is addressed or the officials for that matter... As I said, you know, the league office had conversations directly with Drake and his manager and I think we ended up in a good place."

Following his exchange with Green, perhaps Drake will be receiving another call from the league office.