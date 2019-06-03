NBA Finals 2019: Warriors' Steph Curry dealing with some sort of illness during Game 2, per report
Curry left the court after the first quarter, but returned a short time later
The Golden State Warriors are in desperate need of a win on Sunday night in order to avoid falling into a 2-0 hole against the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals.
Unfortunately for them, their star man, Steph Curry, is apparently not at 100 percent. ESPN's sideline reporter Doris Burke noted during the first quarter that Curry is dealing with some sort of illness. Cameras showed the Warriors' doctor talking to Curry on the bench, and he left the court at the end of the first quarter.
"Guys, just keep an eye on Steph Curry," Burke said. "Don't get the sense he's feeling particularly well. He made it known a little bit pre-game, he's had a couple of energy gels, you'll see periodically their trainer go up to him, kinda keep checking on him. Steve Kerr saying he's OK, but something to keep an eye on as this game progresses."
After the first quarter, Burke interviewed Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who said he had no update on Curry's status.
"I have no idea," Kerr said, before joking, "that's your job, you have to go back there and find out and tell me."
Curry played the entire first quarter, but went 0-of-3 from the field, and scored just four points -- all on free throws. He returned to the court and re-entered the game early in the second quarter.
