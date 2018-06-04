NBA Finals: LeBron James jokes daughter is 'weirded out' by his eye injury, but says he'll be fine

LeBron James has been phenomenal in the first two games of the NBA Finals, averaging 40 points, 8.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists, while shooting over 55 percent from the field. Unfortunately it hasn't been enough. The Golden State Warriors have taken both games at home to earn a 2-0 lead on LeBron's Cleveland Cavaliers.

There has been, and will continue to be, plenty of discussion about what's going on on the court, but another big topic of conversation has been LeBron's bizarre-looking eye injury. During Game 1, he was poked in the face, and left with a bright red mark on his eye.

LeBron's strange looking eye injury. USATSI

He's been able to play just fine, as the aforementioned stats will tell you, but it has been a strange sight to behold. And even a bit troubling for his little daughter. Following Game 2, LeBron joked that his daughter was "weirded out" by his odd injury. He added, though, that he would be fine, and it shouldn't impact him the rest of the series.

LeBron's full comments about the eye:

"I'm going to have to work around it. It's not going to keep me out of the game. I mean, I'll be active, I'll be in uniform Wednesday. I'll continue to try to make plays for our team to be successful and try to get one up on the board. The eye has looked a lot better. My daughter doesn't like the way I look right now. Yeah, she didn't like the FaceTime that we had earlier. She was a little weirded out about it, but I'll be fine."

As many have noted, it makes him look at bit robotic, with some even going the full photoshop route.

LeBron’s eye keeps getting worse... pic.twitter.com/cntU5ABru1 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 4, 2018

It's good news for the Cavs that LeBron shouldn't be affected by the injury, because without him at full strength they would have absolutely no chance. And as it stands, he's averaging nearly a 40-point triple-double in the series, and they're still down 2-0.