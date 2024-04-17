The 2024 NBA playoffs have arrived as the Play-In Tournament action began on Tuesday. The Lakers claimed the No. 7 seed in the West, while the Pelicans will play the Kings for the No. 8 seed. The play-in matchups run through Friday, with first-round series action beginning on Saturday. Even though the 16 playoffs teams haven't been completely solidified, now is still a great time to get NBA futures bets in.

The Celtics (+175) and Nuggets (+270) are the clear top favorites in the 2024 NBA futures odds to win it all. Every other team is a longshot of higher than 10-1 and there are plenty of series bets, conference winners and other lines to consider. Before making any basketball picks or 2024 NBA futures bets, be sure to see the latest NBA predictions from SportsLine basketball expert Bruce Marshall.

One of Marshall's top 2024 NBA futures picks: He's backing the Knicks (+1400) to win the Eastern Conference. The job got much tougher when forward Julius Randle (shoulder) was shut down for the rest of the season.

However, Marshall notes that guard Jalen Brunson has been averaging nearly 40 points per game in recent weeks. OG Anunoby, a key midseason trade acquisition who has been playing lockdown defense, has also returned after missing time with various injuries.

The Celtics are a formidable object in the Knicks' path in the East, but Marshall believes New York will draw some confidence from a recent 118-109 win over the Celtics, making the Knicks "a very tough out this spring." See the rest of Marshall's NBA futures bets at SportsLine.

2024 NBA championship odds

Celtics +175

Nuggets +270

Clippers +1200

Thunder +1500

Mavericks +1700

Bucks +1700

76ers +1800

Suns +1800

Timberwolves +1800

Knicks +3000

Lakers +3000

Heat +3000

Cavaliers +5000

Pelicans +8000

Pacers +10000

Magic +15000

Kings +25000

Hawks +60000

Bulls +75000

Nets +200000