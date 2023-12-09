The NBA In-Season Tournament title game will take place on Saturday night in Las Vegas and the Indiana Pacers will face Los Angeles Lakers in the competition's finale. The underdog Pacers are up against yet another titan, as LeBron James and company are on a roll after blowing out the New Orleans Pelicans. Looking to find betting value ahead of the action? We've got you covered with three plus-money props here.

T.J. McConnell over 3.5 assists (+100)



Andrew Nembhard has been ruled out for Saturday's game after suffering a knee injury against the Milwaukee Bucks his last time out. McConnell will surely monopolize Indiana's reserve point guard minutes during his absence. McConnell is averaging 4.2 assists per game on the year and has gone over 3.5 assists in all three games he's played in without Nembhard this season. This prop seems like a no-brainer given that McConnell has tallied at least four assists nine times in 14 total games in 2023-24. He's also gone over this total in four straight matchups with the Lakers.

LeBron James over 2.5 3-pointers (+104)

It's no secret that James has looked very motivated in tournament games so far. The Lakers star has knocked down at least three triples in five of the six IST games he's appeared in while converting his attempts at a 62.5% clip. That efficiency might not be sustainable, but I won't be surprised if his shot volume goes up on Saturday. James will be very aggressive in this contest if it's competitive.

Myles Turner over 9.5 rebounds (+108)

Turner has hauled in at least 10 boards in three consecutive contests and has had plenty of rebounding success against Anthony Davis. The Indiana Pacers big man has amassed 10 or more rebounds in five of his previous six meetings with Davis. Indiana doesn't have much center depth, so Turner will have to do his best to stay on the court and contest the shots Davis takes. That should amplify his chances to rebound missed attempts and trends suggest that this is well worth a sprinkle.