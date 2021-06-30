Round 1 - Pick 1 Cade Cunningham PG Oklahoma State • Fr • 6'8" / 220 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20.1 RPG 6.2 APG 3.5 3P% 40% Despite the Pistons insisting they'll explore all options, there's almost a 100 percent chance that Cunningham, a point guard in a power forward's body, will be the top selection next month. Don't be fooled by Cunningham's relatively low assist average -- that should dramatically increase when he gets better players around him at the NBA level. The Pistons will be ecstatic to get a crown jewel like Cunningham to place around their other young pieces and help speed up their rebuild.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Evan Mobley C USC • Fr • 7'0" / 215 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.4 RPG 8.7 APG 2.4 3P% 30% Sure, there is some positional redundancy with Christian Wood in Houston, but the Rockets are in no position to pass up a talent like Mobley based on those factors. I've bumped Mobley up in this mock based on some conversations with scouts who say that Mobley is more akin to a 7-foot wing than a big given his versatility on both sides of the ball, which presents all sorts of lineup options for the Rockets moving forward.

Round 1- Pick 3 Jalen Green SG USA • 6'5" / 172 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.9 RPG 4.1 APG 2.8 3P% 36.5% Green is perhaps the most predictable prospect in the draft in the sense that you know pretty much exactly what you're getting. He's a superior athlete who's been a prolific scorer at every level at which he's ever played. Mobley might be a better fit given the Cavs' existing backcourt of Darius Garland and Collin Sexton, but if he's gone then there's no reason that Green, at 6-5, couldn't slot alongside both of them in the modern NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jalen Suggs PG Gonzaga • Fr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 14.4 RPG 5.3 APG 4.5 3P% 33.7% The Raptors jumped up in the lottery and now have a chance to grab one of the coveted top-four prospects in this year's draft. If it ends up being Suggs, he'll join a near-perfect situation with a franchise that has a habit of maximizing scrappy, skilled guards. Coming from a high-level program with Gonzaga, Suggs should have no problem contributing right away for a team with designs of getting back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Scottie Barnes SF Florida State • Fr • 6'9" / 227 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 10.3 RPG 4 APG 4.1 3P% 27.5% The Magic need all the help they can get as they kick off their rebuild, and Barnes is one of the most intriguing prospects in the draft. A long, versatile, switchable defender with tremendous playmaking upside, Barnes is a prototype wing for the modern NBA, who should be able to eventually guard one through five. The jumper needs work, but Orlando has nothing but time to try to develop it.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jonathan Kuminga SF Congo • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15.8 RPG 7.2 APG 2.7 3P% 24.6% I talked to a scout who doesn't even have Kuminga rated as a lottery pick, but OKC won't be able to pass on his upside at this stage in the draft. His lack of efficiency is alarming -- he made 39% of his field goals and 25% of his 3-pointers for the G League Ignite this season -- but the athleticism, build and motor are enough to entice the Thunder. Even if they're not in love with him, he could become a valuable trade asset down the line.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 7 Moses Moody SG Arkansas • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 16.8 RPG 5.8 APG 1.6 3P% 35.8% The Warriors may try to move this pick, but Moody would be a strong addition to the roster as a 3-and-D wing with upside as a scorer. His 6-11 wingspan makes him imposing when playing passing lanes and closing out on shooters. At the very least he'll fill a need, and at best he could develop into a Mikal Bridges or maybe even Khris Middleton-type two-way player.

From From Chicago Bulls Round 1 - Pick 8 Davion Mitchell PG Baylor • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14 RPG 2.7 APG 5.5 3P% 44.7% They already have Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony, but the rebuilding Magic can't pass up a talent like Mitchell based on positional redundancy. At 22, Mitchell should contribute immediately on both sides of the ball with his strength and motor. He became a consistent 3-point shooter and playmaker over the course of his college career, turning him into an elite prospect with tremendous upside.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Keon Johnson SG Tennessee • Fr • 6'5" / 186 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 11.3 RPG 3.5 APG 2.5 3P% 27.1% When you set the record for highest vertical leap at the NBA Draft Combine, you're going to open some eyes, and the 48-inch jump should get Johnson at least into the top 10. Sacramento wants to play fast, and having an athlete like Johnson on the wing would make that much easier. He still needs to develop as a scorer and shooter, but he should be able to contribute in transition and on defense right away.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Corey Kispert SF Gonzaga • Sr • 6'7" / 220 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.6 RPG 5 APG 1.8 3P% 44% The Pelicans shouldn't overthink this one. They need as much shooting around Zion Williamson as possible, and Kispert is probably the best shooter in the draft. He should be able to hold his own defensively given his size and strength, and knows all the tricks to get open off the ball. This may be a little early for Kispert on some big boards, but he has a high floor and fills an important need for New Orleans.

Round 1 - Pick 11 James Bouknight SG Connecticut • Soph • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 18.7 RPG 5.7 APG 1.8 3P% 29.3% You want to give LaMelo Ball as many transition weapons as possible, and Bouknight is an elite athlete who consistently throws down highlight dunks on the break. When he gets into the halfcourt, he's an intriguing one-on-one scorer whose efficiency should improve with NBA coaches drilling him on shot selection.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Ziaire Williams SG Stanford • Fr • 6'8" / 185 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 7th PPG 10.7 RPG 4.6 APG 2.2 3P% 29.1% Williams was the No. 6 player in his class coming out of high school before suffering through a train wreck of a freshman season at Stanford. His upside is undeniable as a shot creator and ball-handler with a 6-11 wingspan. Williams' trainer told me that he's "going to be a star," and I trust his opinion after he raved about Tyrese Haliburton last year. The Spurs have a knack for developing players, so Williams seems like a worthwhile gamble at this juncture of the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Franz Wagner SF Michigan • Soph • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 12.5 RPG 6.5 APG 3 3P% 34.3% The Pacers ended the season as one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA, and they could look to improve that by drafting Wagner, one of the best defenders in the draft with his length, strength and instincts. He's also an impressive finisher in transition and a threat as both a roller and a popper. If he can become a league-average 3-point shooter, he'll be a valuable asset for new coach Rick Carlisle.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Chris Duarte SG Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 190 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 17.1 RPG 4.6 APG 2.7 3P% 42.4% Duarte is an absolute pure shooter, and the Warriors won't be scared away by him being 24 years old since they're trying to win a title now. He's actually reminiscent of Klay Thompson in the way he can shoot and with his defensive potential, so there's no better place to learn from the master. He may never reach Thompson's ceiling, but Duarte should be a knock-down shooter with potential off the dribble as well.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jalen Johnson SF Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 11.2 RPG 6.1 APG 2.2 3P% 44.4% Johnson is a bit of a mystery because he only played 13 games at Duke, but he's a tantalizing prospect because of his length, athleticism and upside. He would be a menace in transition for the Wizards, who played at the league's highest pace (by far) last season. Given the trouble Washington has experienced surrounding Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal with quality rotation players, Johnson should get a shot to contribute right away.

From From Boston Celtics Round 1 - Pick 16 Jaden Springer PG Tennessee • Fr • 6'4" / 204 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 12.5 RPG 3.5 APG 2.9 3P% 43.5% One scout I talked to ranks Springer ahead of Jalen Suggs in his projections. I wouldn't go that far, but it explains the value that Springer could have at this point in the draft. The Thunder are no stranger to taking big swings -- they traded up to get Aleksej Pokusevski at No. 17 last year -- so taking a flier on Springer, one of the youngest guards in the draft, makes sense here.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Usman Garuba PF Spain • 6'8" / 229 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd With a 7-2 wingspan and tremendous technique, Garuba has perhaps the most defensive potential of any big in the draft besides Evan Mobley. Where the intrigue lies is in Garuba's potential to be a Draymond Green-esque playmaker, both in transition and in the half-court. Obviously it will take a while for that to develop, but Memphis has the depth to be patient while Garuba gets some seasoning.

From From Miami Heat Round 1 - Pick 18 Kai Jones PF Texas • Soph • 6'11" / 218 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 8.8 RPG 4.8 APG 0.6 3P% 38.2% Jones is a lottery prospect in terms of talent but center is just not a premium position right now in the NBA, so he could fall far enough for a team like OKC to grab him in the late teens. Jones is mobile and attacks the rim on offense while protecting it on defense, but the real game-changer will be if his 3-point shooting translates to the pro level.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Trey Murphy III SG Virginia • Jr • 6'9" / 206 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 14th PPG 11.3 RPG 3.4 APG 1.2 3P% 43.3% I think Murphy is one of the more underrated prospects in the draft, largely because he has a ready-made role as a 3-and-D wing, and he improved his stock at the draft combine. He took very few mid-range jumpers in his last college season in favor of NBA-level shot distribution. The Knicks are in dire need of shooting, particularly from the wing, and Murphy can step in right away with the defensive ability and discipline to keep him on the court under Tom Thibodeau.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Tre Mann PG Florida • Soph • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16 RPG 5.6 APG 3.5 3P% 40.2% I don't rate Mann as highly as some other draft evaluators, but the Hawks would be lucky to get him at this point and start grooming him as Trae Young's backup. His scoring ability is undeniable, and his shot creation is among the best in the draft. His short arms make him play smaller than he is defensively, and he needs to work on his playmaking ability, but he won't have pressure to play major minutes right away with Atlanta's incredible depth.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 21 Isaiah Jackson PF Kentucky • Fr • 6'10" / 205 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 8.4 RPG 6.6 APG 0.7 3P% 0% Nerlens Noel and Taj Gibson are free agents, so the Knicks could beef up their frontcourt with the addition of Jackson, an explosive pogo stick of a center with a 7-4 wingspan. He's one of the best shot-blockers in the draft, and would essentially become a second Mitchell Robinson coming off the bench. He also shows the potential to switch on the perimeter, but he'll likely get into foul trouble a lot as a rookie, just like Robinson.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jared Butler PG Baylor • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 16.7 RPG 3.3 APG 4.8 3P% 41.6% It's clear that the Lakers need as much shooting and playmaking as possible off the bench, and Butler will bring those in spades (assuming he gets cleared to play by the NBA panel looking into his diagnosed heart condition). He's also a strong enough defender to hold his own on the league's best defensive team. Butler will be 22 when next season starts, and he's physically and mentally mature enough to contribute to a winning team right away.

From From Portland Trail Blazers Round 1 - Pick 23 Alperen Sengun C Turkey • 6'10" / 240 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 2nd Sengun didn't play against the best competition this season in Turkey due to COVID and passport issues, but the Rockets would gladly take the versatile center prospect at this stage in the draft. He's a polished low-post scorer who has shown tremendous playmaking potential, and he possesses a rare combination of skill and toughness. He'll need time, but the Rockets don't mind waiting.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 24 Sharife Cooper PG Auburn • Fr • 6'1" / 180 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 7th PPG 20.2 RPG 4.3 APG 8.1 3P% 22.8% Cooper is one of the most dazzling playmakers in the draft, with elite passing potential at the next level. He's constantly putting pressure on the defense in transition and is a whiz in the pick-and-roll. His small stature and lack of shooting thus far in his career raise some flags, but he's well worth a flier for Houston.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Ayo Dosunmu SG Illinois • Jr • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team L.A. Clippers PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 20.1 RPG 6.3 APG 5.3 3P% 38.6% The Clippers could use some scoring pop off the bench, and Dosunmu is one of the most polished scorers in the draft. If his 3-point shooting can hold up it will take him to the next level, but he's still incredibly valuable as a mid-range jump shooter and pick-and-roll operator. His size and length will allow him to play multiple positions and fit into the Clippers' switching defensive scheme.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Cameron Thomas SG LSU • Fr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 23 RPG 3.4 APG 1.4 3P% 32.5% Talk about a bucket-getter. Thomas has the game, and the confidence, to eventually become a 20-point-per-game NBA scorer -- he just needs to work on his efficiency. The Nuggets, like pretty much every team, are always looking for bench players who can create and put the ball in the basket, so Thomas would be a gem this late in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Miles McBride PG West Virginia • Soph • 6'2" / 196 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 9th PPG 15.9 RPG 3.9 APG 4.8 3P% 41.4% If we learned one thing this season, it's that the Nets need some backcourt depth. With Spencer Dinwiddie likely leaving in free agency, McBride could slide in nicely as a combo guard off the bench capable of both scoring and facilitating. He's also a tenacious defender with a powerful frame, which should make him ready to play right away. McBride's stock has improved with a strong combine performance, which means he could slide into the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Josh Christopher SG Arizona State • Fr • 6'5" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 13th PPG 14.3 RPG 4.7 APG 1.4 3P% 30.5% Christopher has all the upside you want in a late first-rounder, and he said he had an "amazing" meeting with the 76ers. He has NBA athleticism and creates tremendous space off the dribble with a confident mid-range and 3-point stroke. He improved toward the end of the year at Arizona State, indicating an upward trajectory. Philadelphia can give him time to develop, but a bench unit featuring Christopher and Tyrese Maxey could do wonders for its offense.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Greg Brown PF Texas • Fr • 6'9" / 205 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th PPG 9.3 RPG 6.2 APG 0.4 3P% 33% Brown didn't do himself any favors at the combine, but he's still an intriguing enough prospect for the Suns to take a chance on late in the first round. At the very least he'll be a rim-runner and shot-blocker with defensive versatility, but he has the tools and freak athleticism to develop into much more. His low field-goal percentage last season at Texas was a product of poor shot selection, which will improve when NBA coaches get their hands on him.