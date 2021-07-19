Round 1 - Pick 1 Cade Cunningham PG Oklahoma State • Fr • 6'8" / 220 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20.1 RPG 6.2 APG 3.5 3P% 40% We can try to get cute all we want, but there's no reason to think the Pistons won't snatch up Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick. In addition to his obvious playmaking talents, Cunningham's shooting far exceeded expectations at Oklahoma State, leading one scout to call him the "most complete prospect I've seen in my lifetime." That's just one person's opinion, but they're certainly not alone in that assessment.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jalen Green SG USA • 6'5" / 172 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.9 RPG 4.1 APG 2.8 3P% 36.5% I have Evan Mobley second on my board, but the intel around the league is that the Rockets are zeroing in on Green at No. 2, which makes sense for a team at the very cusp of a rebuild. Green is a potential No. 1 scorer whose ball-handling and playmaking have continued on an upward trajectory. One scout told me he'd be shocked if Green never averaged 25 points per game in a season during his career, so a pretty safe bet for Houston's future.

Round 1- Pick 3 Evan Mobley C USC • Fr • 7'0" / 215 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.4 RPG 8.7 APG 2.4 3P% 30% The Cavs will be ecstatic if Mobley is on the board at No. 3, and will perhaps hit pause on the Collin Sexton trade talks as they figure out how the USC 7-footer will fit in. Mobley has wing skills on both ends of the floor, so he could certainly play alongside Jarett Allen, with Sexton and Darius Garland in the backcourt. That's a pretty good foundation for a young team looking to get back into contention in the near future.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jalen Suggs PG Gonzaga • Fr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 14.4 RPG 5.3 APG 4.5 3P% 33.7% There's some buzz that the Raptors really like Scottie Barnes, but I can't see them passing up Jalen Suggs with Kyle Lowry's free agency looming. He has everything you want in a guard prospect, even if his ceiling isn't quite as high as the players that will likely be taken above him. Also, it's not exactly scientific, but he just seems like a Raptor with his toughness and versatility.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Scottie Barnes SF Florida State • Fr • 6'9" / 227 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 10.3 RPG 4 APG 4.1 3P% 27.5% It appears as if Scottie Barnes' workouts and interviews have pushed him ahead of the field as the best prospect outside of the top four. The shooting concerns are real -- both in mechanics and confidence -- but his 7-2 wingspan, defensive versatility and playmaking potential should make up for it. A frontcourt with Barnes and Jonathan Isaac would be an absolute nightmare for opposing offenses.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jonathan Kuminga SF Congo • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15.8 RPG 7.2 APG 2.7 3P% 24.6% Jonathan Kuminga is a pretty polarizing prospect, and I would love to come up with some crazy off-the-board pick for OKC here, but I just don't see it. Despite his flaws and lack of a standout NBA skill, Kuminga doesn't turn 19 until October and, as one scout put it, "the best 10% of his games are amazing." The Thunder development staff could help turn Kuminga into an All-Star, which you can't really say about any other players on the board at this point.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 7 Moses Moody SG Arkansas • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.8 RPG 5.8 APG 1.6 3P% 35.8% Trade rumors will continue to swirl surrounding the Warriors' picks, but if they keep No. 7 I still think Moses Moody is the perfect fit. The main knock on him offensively is a lack of creation, and he won't need to do that at all as a rookie with Golden State. Instead he can focus on his immediately translatable skills -- 3-point shooting and defense. Unlike some, I see a lot of upside in Moody as a scorer, with a Khris Middleton type as the ultimate ceiling.

From From Chicago Bulls Round 1 - Pick 8 James Bouknight SG Connecticut • Soph • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 18.7 RPG 5.7 APG 1.8 3P% 29.3% If the Magic take Scottie Barnes at No. 5, it would behoove them to select a primary scorer with their second top-10 pick. James Bouknight is exactly that, and has impressed throughout the pre-draft process with his shooting and creation. He has the upside of a 20-point-per-game scorer, and the floor of a heat-check bucket-getter off the bench, which seems like a worthwhile selection for Orlando at this juncture.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Franz Wagner SF Michigan • Soph • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 12.5 RPG 6.5 APG 3 3P% 34.3% The Kings were dead last in defensive efficiency last season, and Franz Wagner is one of the best defensive prospects in the draft with his length and instincts. Sacramento wants to play fast with De'Aaron Fox at the helm, and Wagner can help them in transition as a finisher, or as a spot-up 3-point shooter if he gains more consistency. He also has some burgeoning playmaking ability in the pick-and-roll that could eventually be developed.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Corey Kispert SF Gonzaga • Sr • 6'7" / 220 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.6 RPG 5 APG 1.8 3P% 44% I hear all the criticisms about age and lack of upside, but Corey Kispert is as close to a known commodity as it gets with a premium NBA skill. He's the best shooter in the draft, with cultivated knowledge of all the tricks to get open and work around screens. The Pelicans need as much shooting around Zion Williamson as possible, and Kispert should be able to hold his own defensively given his size and strength.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Keon Johnson SG Tennessee • Fr • 6'5" / 186 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 11.3 RPG 3.5 APG 2.5 3P% 27.1% Charlotte needs athletes flanking LaMelo Ball on the break, and you won't find a better one in this draft than Keon Johnson, who set the NBA Draft Combine record with a 48-inch vertical leap. He's a bit rough around the edges, but there's enough potential there to see Johnson eventually becoming a reliable offensive player in the halfcourt. Johnson said that his shooting consistency has improved since his college season ended, and that will be the key to his ceiling in the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Davion Mitchell PG Baylor • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14 RPG 2.7 APG 5.5 3P% 44.7% Davion Mitchell's age (22), size (measured 6-foot in socks) and questions about whether his shooting last season was an anomaly might drop him to the back of the lottery, but the Spurs would be happy to get him into their system. Mitchell will be able to defend from day one, which will endear him to Gregg Popovich, and his shiftiness and finishing ability should translate right away. The Spurs are reportedly shopping Dejounte Murray and Derrick White, with DeMar DeRozan hitting free agency, so there could be ample opportunity in the San Antonio backcourt.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jalen Johnson SF Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 6th PPG 11.2 RPG 6.1 APG 2.2 3P% 44.4% I'm not as high on Jalen Johnson as some, but I can definitely see why he's viewed as a lottery pick. He said he sees himself as a big point guard in the vein of Magic Johnson, Penny Hardaway or Ben Simmons, which is slightly concerning, but his future could be as a four or even a small-ball five once he bulks up a bit. The Pacers have enough quality players to be patient with Johnson, which makes him a solid upside pick at No. 13.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Josh Giddey SF Australia • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd After impacting winning as an 18-year-old against grown men in the Australian NBL, Josh Giddey should be able to step in and contribute right away for the Warriors. He's a virtuoso passer who should fit right into the Warriors' ball-movement, read-based offense and push the ball in transition. Defense and shooting will be the major questions, but the playmaking upside makes him an easy choice if he's still on the board at No. 14.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Chris Duarte SG Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 190 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 17.1 RPG 4.6 APG 2.7 3P% 42.4% I'm extremely high on Chris Duarte despite his age (24 years old), and the Wizards might want to draft a more win-now piece to put next to Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook. Duarte will space the floor with his shooting and can do more off the dribble than you might think. He's probably not as good of a defender as the Wizards would like, but he could fill in immediately as a starter or off the bench.

From From Boston Celtics Round 1 - Pick 16 Ziaire Williams SG Stanford • Fr • 6'8" / 185 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 10.7 RPG 4.6 APG 2.2 3P% 29.1% Ziaire Williams is as intriguing of a prospect as they come, with potential All-Star upside -- in other words, right in OKC's wheelhouse. Williams is 6-10 with shoes, but is one of the best in the draft at creating space with step-backs and pull-ups. He suffered through an absolute nightmare of a season at Stanford amid the pandemic, but there's no doubt that the talent is there. The Thunder have all the time in the world to develop him, so the fit makes sense.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Alperen Sengun C Turkey • 6'10" / 240 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd The 18-year-old Turkish MVP, Alperen Sengun may very well go higher than this, but if he's available at No. 17 the Grizzlies would be wise to swoop him up. He's an extremely skilled post-up scorer who shows playmaking and shooting potential that could take his game to the next level. As with any big man there are concerns about how he will be able to guard in space, but at such a young age, an NBA training staff should be able to help improve his quickness and technique.

From From Miami Heat Round 1 - Pick 18 Usman Garuba PF Spain • 6'8" / 229 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 1st With a 7-2 wingspan and tremendous technique, Usman Garuba has perhaps the most defensive potential of any big in the draft besides Evan Mobley. Where the intrigue lies is in Garuba's potential to be a Draymond Green-esque playmaker, both in transition and in the half-court. Obviously it will take a while for that to develop, but OKC has nothing but time.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Trey Murphy III SG Virginia • Jr • 6'9" / 206 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 11.3 RPG 3.4 APG 1.2 3P% 43.3% I think Trey Murphy is one of the more underrated prospects in the draft, largely because he has a ready-made role as a 3-and-D wing, and he improved his stock at the draft combine. He took very few mid-range jumpers in his last college season in favor of NBA-level shot distribution. The Knicks are in dire need of shooting, particularly from the wing, and Murphy can step in right away with the defensive ability and discipline to keep him on the court under Tom Thibodeau.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jaden Springer PG Tennessee • Fr • 6'4" / 204 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 12.5 RPG 3.5 APG 2.9 3P% 43.5% One scout I talked to ranks Jaden Springer ahead of Jalen Suggs in his projections. I wouldn't go that far, but it explains the value that Springer could have at this point in the draft. The Hawks long-term backup for Trae Young, and Springer is big enough and stout enough defensively that he could even play alongside Young for stretches. Springer's youth (turns 19 in September) makes him even more appealing in this range.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 21 Kai Jones PF Texas • Soph • 6'11" / 218 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 8.8 RPG 4.8 APG 0.6 3P% 38.2% If they end up keeping the pick, this seems like a good spot for the Knicks to take a flier on Kai Jones, who just started playing organized basketball a few years ago. He has the potential to become a rim-runner/shot-blocker type who can also stretch to the 3-point line, but he's going to need a lot of development and probably some time in the G League. His upside makes him a worthwhile gamble at this stage for the Knicks, though.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jared Butler PG Baylor • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.7 RPG 3.3 APG 4.8 3P% 41.6% The Lakers need as much shooting and playmaking as possible off the bench, and Jared Butler will bring those in spades (now that he's been cleared by the NBA's fitness-to-play panel). He's also a strong enough defender to hold his own on the league's best defensive team. Butler will be 22 when next season starts, and he's physically and mentally mature enough to contribute to a winning team right away.

From From Portland Trail Blazers Round 1 - Pick 23 Isaiah Jackson PF Kentucky • Fr • 6'10" / 205 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 4th PPG 8.4 RPG 6.6 APG 0.7 3P% 0% Isaiah Jackson is a bit of a project, but has the chance to develop into an elite defensive center with his 7-4 wingspan and athleticism. He needs to add weight to his frame and will likely foul quite a bit to begin his career, but he shows significant promise as an offensive rebounder and handles the ball well for his size. Houston is in a full rebuild, so adding a player like Jackson, who needs some seasoning, is a smart play at this stage in the draft.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 24 Sharife Cooper PG Auburn • Fr • 6'1" / 180 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 20.2 RPG 4.3 APG 8.1 3P% 22.8% Sharife Cooper is one of the most dazzling playmakers in the draft, with elite passing potential at the next level. He's constantly putting pressure on the defense in transition and is a whiz in the pick-and-roll. His small stature and lack of shooting thus far in his career raise some flags, but he's well worth a flier for Houston.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Ayo Dosunmu SG Illinois • Jr • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team L.A. Clippers PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 20.1 RPG 6.3 APG 5.3 3P% 38.6% The Clippers could use some scoring pop off the bench, and Ayo Dosunmu is one of the most polished scorers in the draft. If his 3-point shooting can hold up it will take him to the next level, but he's still incredibly valuable as a mid-range jump shooter and pick-and-roll playmaker. His size and length will allow him to play multiple positions and fit into the Clippers' switching defensive scheme.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Cameron Thomas SG LSU • Fr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 23 RPG 3.4 APG 1.4 3P% 32.5% Talk about a bucket-getter. Thomas has the game, and the confidence, to eventually become a 20-point-per-game NBA scorer -- he just needs to work on his efficiency. The Nuggets, like pretty much every team, are always looking for bench players who can create and put the ball in the basket, so Thomas would be a gem this late in the draft. He can also help pick up the slack until Jamal Murray returns from his ACL surgery.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Miles McBride PG West Virginia • Soph • 6'2" / 196 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 15.9 RPG 3.9 APG 4.8 3P% 41.4% If we learned one thing this season, it's that the Nets need some backcourt depth. With Spencer Dinwiddie potentially leaving in free agency, Miles McBride could slide in nicely as a combo guard off the bench capable of both scoring and facilitating. He's also a tenacious defender with a powerful frame, which should make him ready to play right away. McBride's stock has improved since a strong combine performance, and is looking more and more like a first-round lock.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Nah'Shon Hyland PG VCU • Soph • 6'3" / 173 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 19.5 RPG 4.7 APG 2.1 3P% 37.1% Nah'Shon Hyland is a pure scorer who started rising up draft boards following an excellent combine performance. He's extremely confident, with tremendous range off the dribble, and has shown the ability to hit clutch shots. His offensive game, particularly his playmaking, needs some fine tuning, but he has the ability to provide bench scoring right away for the 76ers while also possessing potential for the future.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Day'Ron Sharpe C North Carolina • Fr • 6'11" / 265 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 9.5 RPG 7.6 APG 1.4 3P% 0% I'm not in love with Day'Ron Sharpe as a prospect, but I think the fit here makes sense for the Suns. Phoenix could have used a bruising, offensive rebounding backup center in the playoffs, and Sharpe brings that physicality with the added bonus of passing ability. He's not going to stretch the floor, but that's presumably what they drafted Jalen Smith to do. Sharpe would give Monty Williams another big option off the bench, with a slightly different look.