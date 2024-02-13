Six games will make up Tuesday's NBA slate. We have our eyes on one moneyline pick, a spread pick, and one plus-money prop ahead of the action. Are you looking to find an edge? Here are three options we feel are worth considering:

Moneyline: Phoenix Suns (-190) vs. Sacramento Kings

Phoenix dropped its first two games against Sacramento but won by three in the first matchup it had all the members of its big three available for. The Suns will be looking to bounce back from a close loss to the Golden State Warriors and have won five consecutive home games. The Kings, on the other hand, have dropped their last three road games. I'll roll with the favorite here.

Spread: Orlando Magic +3 (-110) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The season series between these two teams is knotted at one. Both sides secured major victories when the other was without a significant starter, but both teams will be healthy for round three. The Thunder have been more impressive this season, but have lost two of their previous three games. They suffered both those defeats by seven points or more. The Magic have won three straight home games straight up; two of those victories were by double digits. Whether Orlando can win is up in the air, but I think they'll make it close enough to cover at the very least.

Player prop: Tyler Herro over 5.5 rebounds (+106)

Tyler Herro MIA • PG • #14 PPG 21 APG 4.3 SPG .88 3P/G 3.333 View Profile

The Miami Heat won't have Jimmy Butler or Terry Rozier for Tuesday's matchup against the Miami Heat. Bettors should expect a healthy helping of Herro as a result. The combo guard is averaging 5.8 rebounds per game without Butler this season. He's gone over five rebounds in seven of the 12 games he's played in without Butler in 2023-24, and Alondes Williams appears to be the only Heat player capable of providing relief at point guard. Herro has shown that he can be persistent when it comes to crashing the glass as needed, and he'll need to be against the Milwaukee Bucks' frontcourt.