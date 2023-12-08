Thirteen NBA games are set to tip off on Friday and there's no shortage of quality betting options. The action will get started at 7 p.m. ET and two games will begin at 10 p.m. ET to wrap up the slate. Are you looking for some plus-money props worth considering? We've crunched the numbers and will cover three strong plays here.

Derrick White over 13.5 points (+102)

The New York Knicks did hold White to a season-low three points last month, but he's since been very consistent on the offensive end. The point guard has tallied at least 14 points in five consecutive games and is averaging 14.5 points per contest this season. Kristaps Porzingis will likely affect White's shot volume, but there's no telling how much of a workload the Latvian big man can handle after missing four games with a calf injury. White's averaging 12.8 points per game with Porzingis.

Mikal Bridgers over 10.5 rebounds and assists (+104)

Bridges has been on a roll over his previous four games. The Brooklyn Nets wing has gone over this total in three of his previous four games and snared 13 boards the last time he faced the struggling Washington Wizards. Washington has given up more rebounds and assists per game to opponents than any team in the NBA in 2023-24. Bridges will get plenty of opportunities to capitalize on those weaknesses.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 2.5 blocks + steals (+120)

This is my favorite prop that might be a bit of a reach for Friday. SGA is averaging 4.0 stocks through two meetings with the Golden State Warriors this season and has tallied at least five steals in each of his last two games. The Oklahoma City point guard leads the league with 2.6 steals per game. Only four teams are turning the ball over at a higher rate than the Dubs right now. I say this bet is worth riding the SGA's momentum in a matchup he's already dominated twice.