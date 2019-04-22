NBA Playoffs 2019: Bucks vs. Pistons odds, picks, Game 4 predictions from proven model on 77-62 run

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play his best in Game 3 of the Bucks vs. Pistons first-round series in the 2019 NBA Playoffs, but the Bucks still won by 16 in Detroit. Now, Milwaukee goes for a series sweep when the teams meet for Game 4 on Monday at 8 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. The Bucks have dominated the first three games, but the closest was Saturday with the return of Blake Griffin (knee) to Detroit's lineup. Now the Pistons' season is on the line. Top-seeded Milwaukee is favored by 13 in the latest Bucks vs. Pistons odds, up noticeably from an open of 10.5, with the over-under for total points scored at 221. Before locking in any Bucks vs. Pistons picks or NBA predictions for Monday, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The model has taken into account the Bucks' dominance over the Pistons this season. They've won the first three games of this series by an average of 24 points, and all by at least 16. They handled Detroit in all four regular-season matchups too. It's been a very tough matchup for the Pistons to overcome, and Milwaukee has covered six of seven meetings.

Antetokounmpo scored only 14 points in Game 3, but the Bucks still covered a 9.5-point spread. He is averaging 21.3 points and 13 rebounds in this series, and the Bucks have showcased an uncommon amount of depth. Eric Bledsoe (20.3 ppg) and Khris Middleton (19.3 ppg) have dominated their Pistons backcourt counterparts, and guard Pat Connaughton (10.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg) has flourished off the bench.

But just because Milwaukee has dominated the opening three games doesn't mean it'll cover the big Bucks vs. Pistons spread on Monday.

Griffin didn't play in Games 1 and 2 in Milwaukee, and Detroit was manhandled in 35- and 21-point defeats. He returned for Game 3 and put up 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes. He also helped hold Antetokounmpo to 5-of-13 shooting.

The Pistons were a solid 26-15 in Detroit this season, and prior to the Game 3 defeat, they were beaten at home by 13 points just one other time since Oct. 31.

