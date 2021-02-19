The NBA announced the postponement of the game between the Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers slated for Saturday night due to inclement weather. It marks the third NBA game in the state delayed by severe weather.

The Dallas Mavericks' game against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday was postponed after the Texas governor declared a state of emergency throughout the state due to a winter storm leaving several inches of snow and ice, and millions of residents without power. The game between the Mavericks and Rockets scheduled for Friday night was also postponed. The Mavericks haven't been able to practice at their normal facility the past few days due to the power outages, and several players and team personnel have had to check into hotels for the same reason.

The Dallas area has seen an influx of snow in the past few days, with temperatures remaining in the single digits. Houston has had to deal with similar issues, which is why it makes sense that the league decided to cancel the game on Friday, which the Rockets were supposed to host.

The NHL also postponed games in Dallas due to the storm. Earlier this week, the Dallas Stars were set to play the Nashville Predators on Monday and Tuesday in Dallas, but both games were called off because of severe weather conditions.

On top of having to deal with games being postponed due to COVID-19 reasons, the league is now also dealing with winter weather across the country which has caused a variety of issues from postponing games to teams having to delay flights on their way to games.